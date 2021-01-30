Israeli Officials May Visit India To Probe Blast Near Embassy; Bigger Explosion Suspected

In a massive development, a team of Israeli officials is likely to visit India to investigate a minor bomb explosion that took place near the embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday.

While no injuries were reported, some cars were damaged in the blast in the very high-security zone. Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation of terror in the national capital.

The blast took place a few kilometers from Vijay Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony that marked the culmination of Republic Day celebrations. The incident also came on a day when India and Israel marked 29 years of diplomatic relations.

A day after the low-intensity IED blast, a special cell team arrived at the Abdul Kalam road for the collection of evidence. An FIR has been lodged in the case and further investigation is underway at the blast site.

As of now, three sets of evidence has been found by the officials:

1. Envelope addressed to the Israeli Ambassador

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the blast site near the mission in Delhi. Officials said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials but did not divulge any further details including the content of the note. Fingerprints have been collected from the envelope, which is being traced by investigators.

2. Suspects in a cab

Investigators scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby and spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously near the embassy just before the explosion. The cab landed two people at the spot and left. The special cell has contacted the cab driver and a blueprint is being prepared of the suspects.

3. Suspicion of a bigger explosion

The initial investigation revealed that the motive behind the low-intensity blast with the use of ammonium nitrate was to deliver a message, that the culprits can also cause a bigger explosion in the region.

An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations, and government buildings in view of the blast and enhanced security measures have been put in place by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was briefed about the incident, who later held a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Netanyahu exudes confidence in India

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed "full confidence" in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following a blast close to the country's embassy in New Delhi.

Earlier, NSA Doval spoke to his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat and updated him on the situation and ongoing investigation into the bombing near the Israeli embassy. The update was conveyed to Prime Minister Netanyahu who expressed confidence that a thorough investigation would be conducted by the officials in the matter.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of "fullest protection" to diplomats and the mission. In a tweet, Jaishankar said India has taken the incident "very seriously". The minister added that the matter was under investigation and no effort would be spared to find the culprits.

