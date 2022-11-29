After Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid stoked a row over his "propaganda" remark on 'The Kashmir Files' film, Israel’s Consul General to Mid-West India in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani condemned the statement.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Gen Kobbi Shoshani said that Nadav Lapid doesn't represent the state of Israel, and he made such a remark only to make headlines. He added that after his remark he met the filmmaker and expressed his displeasure over his statement. Shoshani said he is close to the entire cast of The Kashmir Files film and got emotional when he watched the movie.

This row erupted after IFFI Jury Head Lapid said, "We were all disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life".

Israel’s Consul General condemns Israeli filmmaker's remark

"I was there in Goa along with the Ambassador last night. Honestly, I would like to tell you that I watched Kashmir Files and in my point of view it is not at all propaganda. To use a such word even in an ego, I don't think it's right. I saw the film tears come out of my eyes as it was not an easy film to watch. I have a good relationship with actor Anupam Kher, he became a friend of mine, including Pallavi Joshi and the entire cast of the Kashmir Files film. For me, it was very saddening that Nadav Lapid said something like that".

"As far as I understand, it was his personal view and I don't agree with that. We as Israel are very close allies with India, we love India, and I am personally a big fan of Bollywood. I think to use such words and to speak about such an issue during such a happy and fantastic evening was a big mistake as he was not representing the state of Israel".

While speaking about confronting the filmmaker, Shoshani said, "I spoke to Nadav Lapid, right after his speech and asked him What did you do? Why you had to do it? I was not interested in responding to him, but I think he came just to make headlines, that's my opinion. It was a big mistake and not at all appropriate and everyone has tweeted and cleared the issue. It's not a happy day for us and we need to put Holocaust out of any conversation, it is extremely important".

'No need for Lapid to enter internal Indian political issues': Kobbi Shoshani

"India and Israel are completely democratic and sometimes we have an open variety of opinions, all over. The one opinion that is the most important is an official one that we are open to discussion. As I mentioned before, I am very close to Pallavi, Vivek, and Anupam Kher and hope to bring them to Israel. We are very clear on what is our opinion and what Lapid said was not right.

"I was a little bit uncomfortable speaking to him after his remarks. I assume I was not nice to him, nor he was to me as it was not a nice conversation. Lapid said he is a part of this community and this is what he thought. According to me, it was definitely a big mistake and there was no need for him to enter into internal Indian political issues. I would like to emphasize that everybody has the right to speak and he is independent to do so, but he is not the one representing the state of Israel".