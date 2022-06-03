Israel's Defence Minister Gantz Meets PM Modi; Discusses Bilateral Defence Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Israel's Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz on Thursday to discuss ways to improve bilateral cooperation and contribute to global stability. The Israeli Minister's visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of official diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

The Israeli Defence Minister told PM Modi, "We have a great opportunity to deepen defence cooperation between our countries and to build on our shared values in order to contribute to global stability." He added, "India is an industrial superpower and Israel is a technological superpower – cooperation between our countries will expand the capabilities of both countries to contend with developing challenges."

Gantz met Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval

During his meeting with PM Modi, Gantz further emphasised on the need to engage more in defence cooperation between the two nations, while building on common principles, in order to contribute to global stability. The Israeli Defence Minister had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday.

Both India and Israel discussed a wide variety of bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation issues. Moreover, despite the problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajnath Singh and Gantz evaluated the existing military-to-military activities, which have grown. They addressed methods to improve cooperation across all disciplines, with a particular focus on future technology R&D and defence co-production.

Gantz visit to India aims at strengthening bilateral defence ties

On Thursday morning, Israel's Defence Minister paid a visit to the National War Memorial, where he laid a wreath in honour of the fallen warriors. Before his bilateral meeting with Rajnath Singh, he was given a Ceremonial Guard of Honour. On an official visit to India, the visiting dignitary arrived in New Delhi on the morning of June 2. It is his first visit to India, with the goal of strengthening bilateral defence ties. One of the most important pillars of bilateral collaboration has been defence cooperation.

Both ministers acknowledged that they face similar security concerns and that they have common ground on a number of strategic and defence matters. They pledged to collaborate in order to improve collaboration in all forums. The defence ministers approved the India-Israel Vision on Defence Cooperation with the goal of further strengthening the existing framework of Indo-Israeli defence cooperation. The two ministers also exchanged a Letter of Intent on expanding collaboration in the sphere of Futuristic Defence Technologies.

Image: ANI