Israel's Deputy Envoy Shares Vaccination Lessons For India; Shares Her Nation's Strategy

As India struggles against COVID-19, it can take lessons from one country that has managed to nearly defeat the virus. Israel's Deputy Envoy to India Rony Yedidia-Clein spoke to Republic's Sanika Kanekar on Thursday and explained how the country conducted a vaccination drive, imposed lockdown, and brought control over the virus. She also spoke about Israel's communication with India for assistance.

The official added how the major population of Israel is now inoculated from the virus.

"We have about 62% of the population who have been vaccinated, the 80% includes those who are recovering from COVID-19 and are considered immune. We are also giving booster jabs to those people as well. In the 60 above age group, 90% of the population has been vaccinated because they are most vulnerable and they were the ones who were vaccinated first," added Israel's Deputy Envoy to India Rony Yedidia-Clein.

Massive vaccination campaign

Israel started vaccinating its citizens in December. Envoy Yedidia-Clein explained how the vaccination was done with not only doctors but the help of medical students, soldiers who had medical experience, and nursing students were also taken. She enlightened that vaccination can be done by people from a medical background and in order to vaccinate maximum in a shorter time span, Israel deployed a huge vaccinating team.

She also mentioned that the country, in order to utilize every jab, called people 18 years above at the end of the day and vaccinated them. Israel used the formula of lockdown-vaccinate-open up to control the surge, she said.

"Lockdown is very necessary for India": Israel's Deputy Envoy

While speaking about the situation in India and what can it learn from Israel, the Envoy expressed fears that a lockdown is very necessary for India.

"I think what can be learned is that to have very important public relations, we had a lot of VIPs and celebs getting shots and having their picture taken and posting it up on social media. We had people going on commercials and talking about how it's important to get vaccinated. We had a very massive public relations campaign which was used to convey people not to be scared of the jabs," said Rony Yedidia-Clein.

Pfizer vaccine working majorly against every mutant

When asked how Israel is managing the emerging new mutant strains that have been found in UK, India, Brazil, South Africa, and other countries, the Deputy Envoy said that the vaccine shots of Pfizer that Israel is using are working against almost every mutant; however the Indian mutant, in particular, is of great concern. To control the spread, Israel has made it mandatory for people traveling from India to remain quarantined for 2 weeks.

Israel's support to India

The Deputy Envoy Rony Yedidia-Clein informed that Israel is working on a package and the Government sources from both sides are in touch for the delivery of assistance prepared by Israel. Moreover, experts in Israel are ready to monitor their Indian counterparts to make sure that the country is headed on the right path, according to Rony Yedidia-Clein. The Deputy Envoy concluded with the hope that next year when India and Israel complete 30 years of diplomatic relationship, Coronavirus will be out of the window.