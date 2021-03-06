ISRF Awards Research Fellowship To 40 Scholars From 6 Countries: Ministry Of Science

The Ministry of Science and technology on Friday informed that the fellowships have been awarded to 40 overseas scholars from six countries for doing research in science and technology at Indian institutes and universities. These scholars have been selected for India Science and Research Fellowship (ISRF) 2021 based on research proposal, experience, academic merit and publication record, the Department of Science and Technology said. On the basis of academic merit, research proposal, publication record and experience, the Ministry has selected these scholars to conduct the research.

GOI awards Research Fellowship under ISRF

The Ministry in its official statement said, "As a part of India's initiatives to engage with neighbouring countries to develop S&T partnerships, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govert. of India has launched ISRF Programme for Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand researchers to work in Indian Universities and Research Institutions." The ministry also informed that no award was granted last year, due to the pandemic.

Also Read: 40 Scholars From 6 Countries Awarded India Science And Research Fellowship

Also Read: Skill Ministry Announces Rollout Of Fellowship Programme In All Districts

ISRF allows young researchers to access Indian institutes' facilities

Under the ISRF programme, as of now, five calls have been made for the participation of the young researchers from these six countries. The program was implemented by the Narendra Modi government in 2015. This programme has granted fellowships to approximately 128 people from these countries. ISRF allows young researchers from neighbouring countries to gain access to Indian institutes and universities' "state-of-the-art" facilities.

The Ministry added, "ISRF programme has provided an opportunity to the young researchers from neighbouring countries to get access to the state of art facilities available in the Indian institutes/universities. This fellowship is a platform to establish research cooperation with neighbouring countries of India, which is one of the mandates of DST's International Science and Technology Cooperation."

Also Read: Delhi Government Launches Fellowship Scheme For Artists

Also Read: PM Modi Pitches For Deepening Ties With Sweden In Tech, Research Sectors

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.