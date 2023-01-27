ISRO Espionage: Accused Siby Mathews Questioned By CBI; Timeline Of The Case Inside

Siby Mathews, former Kerala DGP, charged with plotting to have ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and others falsely accused of espionage, arrived at the CBI office on Friday morning. Earlier in December, the Supreme Court overturned the order of the Kerela High Court to grant anticipatory bail to Silby and other accused. The bench, led by Justice MR Shah, directed the HC to decide upon their pleas within four weeks.

Timeline of the case

The ISRO spy case dates back to October 20, 1994, when a Maldivian woman, Mariam Rashida, was detained on suspicion of overstaying her visa under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and Section 7 of the Foreigners Order, 1948. Following the cancellation of her flight to the Maldives, she was initially accused of overstaying in India.

After interrogation, the police said that Rasheeda got in touch with ISRO space scientists, who were suspected of having given Pakistani cryogenic engine technology through her. The following month, police filed another complaint against ISRO scientists D Sasikumaran and Nambi Narayanan, Chandrasekhar, who represented Russian space agency Glavkosmos in India, Maldivian national Fauzia Hassan, and labour contractor S K Sharma from Bangalore.



Inspector S. Vijayan began his investigation into the case. Dr Narayanan and the other accused were taken into custody by a special squad led by DGP Siby Mathews. The accusation was that Sasikumaran and Dr Narayanan had given away classified information to foreign nations, particularly Pakistan.

They charged Chandrasekhar, Sharma and Raman Srivastava, the chief of Kerala's police, with disclosing information from Bangalore's Aeronautical Defense Establishment. They said that Sasikumaran, Chandrasekhar, and the two Maldivian women met in private to trade documents and cash. Investigators from the Intelligence Bureau, notably Gujarat-cadre IPS officer R B Sreekumar, who was at the time the IB's assistant director in Kerala, grilled the arrested scientists.

Nambi Narayanan (in charge of the cryogenics division at ISRO) is credited with introducing the technology in India as early as the 1970s, anticipating the necessity for liquid-fueled engines for ISRO's future civilian space programmes, the same technology he was later accused of selling.

Since 1994, the rocket scientist has waged legal battles, first to clear his name in the matter, then for restitution, and most recently for recourse against the police officers who had accused him.

The case was handed over to the CBI within 20 days of the case being registered. In its report, the CBI stated that the accusations were unsubstantiated and had not been proven. On May 2, 1996, the court accepted this report and released all of the defendants.

The CBI asserted that Siby Mathews (the DGP investigating the case) had "indiscriminately" ordered the detention of the scientists and other people without conducting comprehensive questioning or sufficiently confirming revelations. The case was reopened by the CPM-led administration, which took power in May 1996.

Dr Narayanan and others challenged this before the Kerala High Court, which declined to suspend the government order for further investigation. Following an appeal by Dr Narayanan to the Supreme Court, the state government ruling was overturned in 1998.