ISRO Espionage Case: HC Restricts CBI From Arresting Ex-Kerala Cops S Vijayan, Thampi Dutt

The Kerala High Court has restrained the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from arresting former police officers S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, who are accused in a conspiracy case connected with the 1994 ISRO espionage case. The court has ordered protection from arrest to Vijayan and Durga Dutt, who are currently on a two-week interim bail.

On Monday, the HC had granted the anticipatory bail to both Kerala police officers accused of hatching a conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and others in the espionage case. The court ordered the bail on their executing a bond for ₹50,000 with the two solvent sureties to the sum if the CBI arrested the petitioners. The court, however, added that they would have to cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled there is no need for a court monitored probe in the ISRO espionage case, as the CBI has registered an FIR against the former Kerala police officers. An FIR was registered against former Kerala police officials after perusing a report filed by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice D.K. Jain Committee.

Earlier on July 25, the central agency submitted its inquiry status report to the apex court, in a sealed cover.

Nambi Narayan Defamation case

In 2018, the Supreme Court in its order, headed by the CJI (Retired) Dipak Misra, had said, the arrest of the former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayan, was needless. It also granted a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to him in the alleged spying case for his harassment and the mental agony he faced.

In 1994, Narayanan was charged for leaking vital defense secrets to two alleged Maldivian intelligence officers, Mariam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hassan. He was further arrested and was put behind bars for 50 days. The interrogation process which involved the Intelligence Bureau was the one to interrogate him. They wanted to force a statement from him, but he was tortured until he collapsed and was further hospitalized.

The CBI dropped charges against him in 1996. The Supreme Court followed suit and dropped them in 1998. Kerala Government later settled the case and paid compensation of over 1.3 crores to Nambi for the torture and mental agony that he and his family had faced. On April 14, 2021, the Supreme Court of India ordered a CBI probe into the involvement of police officers in the conspiracy. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019.

