ISRO Espionage Case: SC Defers CBI's Plea Against Bail Of 4; Next Hearing On Feb 25

The Supreme Court on Saturday postponed the hearing of CBI’s plea against the Kerala High Court’s order granting bail to four officials accused in the 1994 ISRO espionage case which revolved around ISRO's scientist Nambi Narayanan. The apex court has deferred the matter for hearing on February 25. The case was being heard by the bench comprising of two justices- AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar. On CBI’s request seeking four weeks for submission of an affidavit, the top court adjourned the hearing.

CBI moves SC seeking quashing of bail of 4 accused

CBI moved to SC after the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to four officials involved in the case- former Gujarat Director-General of Police (DGP) RB Sreekumar, two former Kerala police officers S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, and retired intelligence official PS Jayaprakash.

Opposing the bail, the CBI had asked for the anticipatory bail to be revoked, claiming that it would jeopardize the investigation into the case. While the top court had deferred the matter for a later hearing, they have earlier issued notices to the accused.

Representing CBI, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju argued that the agency's investigation had revealed that certain scientists were abused and implicated in the case, which hampered the development of the cryogenic engine and pushed India's space programme back about two decades. He also claimed a vested foreign conspiracy in the whole matter and asked the court to cancel the anticipatory bail.

ISRO espionage case

The case took place around 1994 when allegations of transferring confidential documents on India's space programme to foreign countries were levied on two Indian scientists. Two Maldivian women named Rasheeda and Fousiya Hasan were also accused in the case. Later, Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for obtaining secret drawings of ISRO rocket engines with an aim of selling them to Pakistan.

At the time, the director of the cryogenic project at ISRO, Nambi Narayanan, was arrested with Deputy Director of ISRO D Sasikumaran. Nambi Narayanan was later given a clean chit after which he sought legal action against the police officers for involving him in the espionage case. His appeal, however, was rejected on the basis that no action was required against the officials.



He then moved to the Supreme Court where his plea was accepted and the Apex Court directed for an investigation followed by the appointment of an inquiry commission. SC also directed the CBI to conduct an investigation and later, 18 former police and several Intelligence Bureau officials were charged with allegations.



