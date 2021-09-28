ISRO Exhibits Miniature Models Of Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan At Expo In Chennai

On Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) held an exhibition for school children in Chennai. Besides their other project works, ISRO showed miniature replicas of Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan. The exhibition was held inside a bus with LED screens all over it. As per the ANI, the students from classes 9 to 12 from various schools took part in the exhibitions. The officials from the ISRO described how a satellite is deployed in space and how it is beneficial to the nation's wellbeing.

Taslima, a student informed the news agency that the exhibition was beneficial to her studies. “We were explained about the launch of Chandrayaan I and II. The initiative of bringing the expo on a bus was very nice. We learned so much," she further added. While another student, Kerena Sherin stated that the exhibition had kindled the student's interest. It was more of a hands-on experience that the students could link to the topics in their textbooks. “It inculcated an interest in space science among us," Kerena told the news agency.

Mangalyaan has already accomplished all of the mission's goals: ISRO

Meanwhile, recently, Mangalyaan has completed 7 years in outer space orbiting in its own path. It is commonly known as the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 24, 2014. The spacecraft was ISRO's first interplanetary expedition, and it was only supposed to last six months. MOM spent 7 years in orbit on September 24, 2021, and is projected to stay in orbit for another year.

As per ISRO, the most important lessons learned from the Mangalyaan includes the system and subsystem design, planetary mission deployment, entry into other planet's orbit, and management of spacecraft and scientific equipment orbiting Mars. MOM's findings will assist India in planning future interplanetary missions. K Radhakrishnan, who headed the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) team as Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), told news agency PTI, “Indeed, a satisfying feeling." The ISRO authorities also mentioned that the MOM's technological demonstration endeavour has already accomplished all of the mission's goals.

ISRO further stated that when it comes to the spacecraft's condition, Mangalyaan is in rather excellent shape assuming that it is in the seventh year of a mission that was only supposed to last six months. The Program Director of MOM, M Annadurai further highlighted that most Earth remote-sensing satellites have a mission lifespan of seven to nine years, but Mangalyaan had assisted India in demonstrating that a spacecraft can operate near Mars for such a long time. Mangalyaan is reported to have lived on Mars for three years.

