ISRO Moves Closer To Establishing 2nd Launchpad As Tamil Nadu Govt Clears Land Acquisition

Dr K Sivan informed that the Tamil Nadu government had cleared the acquisition of land in Kulasekharapatnam for the establishment of second launchpad.

ISRO

Former ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan on Friday expressed happiness on Centre and Tamil Nadu government’s approval for the construction of the second launch pad for the space research organization in the state. He further informed that the state government had cleared the acquisition of land in Kulasekharapatnam. Dr Sivan expressed confidence in the organization and asserted that ISRO will establish the second launch pad soon.

The land acquisition process was initiated back in December 2019. Around 2,300 acres of land has been reserved across three villages -Mathavankurichi, Padukapathu and Pallakurichi for setting up the country’s second spaceport.

The development holds significance as it is a big push for India’s advancement in space. The Kulasekharapatnam was chosen after significant deliberation. The second spaceport will reportedly provide a scientific edge over Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre launch pad in Andhra Pradesh. 

The second spaceport will reduce ISRO’s fuel requirement for launching, as a small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) can directly be launched in the south pole without having to swerve around Sri Lanka.

 India successfully launches PSLV-C52 carrying EOS-04

Earlier last month, India had successfully launched the PSLV-C52, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) along with two other co-passenger satellites on Feb 14. The launch had marked the space agency’s first mission launch in 2022 followed by the 54th flight of PSLV and the 23rd flight of PSLV in XL configuration. 

The PSLV-C52 has been designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04) which weighs around 1710 kg into a sun-synchronous orbit of 529 km. The mission will also carry two other satellites as its co-passengers which will include one student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO. 

Notably, the earth observation satellite or EOS-04 is a radar imaging satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions to be applicable on various fields including Agriculture, Forestry & Plantations, Soil Moisture & Hydrology, and Flood mapping. Meanwhile, the two other scientific payloads installed in the satellite will help in improving the understanding of ionosphere dynamics and the sun's coronal heating processes.

