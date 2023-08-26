ISRO Presents Model Of Chandrayaan-3, Images Of Moon Landing To PM Modi

"I was in South Africa but my mind was with you," asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he met the team of ISRO scientists involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. Following his arrival at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex early in the morning, the Prime Minister was presented with several special gifts depicting India's historic touch down on the exclusive South Pole of the Moon.

Soon after briefing the PM on the latest developments in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO chairman S Somanath thanked him for supporting the space agency and hailed him for keeping his promise. “You (PM Modi) promised us that you will meet us and you are here. Thank you so much for your gracious presence here today among us,” he said.

Celebrating the success of India's Moon mission, the ISRO scientists presented a model of Chandrayaan-3, which consisted of three core components - the Vikram lander, the Pragyan rover and a propulsion module - to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbol of the country’s growing space aspirations.

The ISRO chief also gifted several framed images of the Moon's surface to PM Modi taken after Vikram's soft landing on the Moon. The images were a showcase of India's achievement on the lunar surface. Notably, the image of the historic six-wheeled rover Pragyan successfully ramping down from the Vikram lander was also presented to PM Modi by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief.

Historic images presented to PM Modi:

Chandrayaan-3 landing point named 'Shivashakti', Chandrayaan-2 point 'Tiranga'

Addressing the ISRO staff, PM Modi on Saturday made two big announcements, saying that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan-3 will now be called ‘Shivashakti’, while the site where Chandrayaan-2 'left its imprints' will be called ‘Tiranga’. In addition to this, the Prime Minister said that August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day to mark Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon.

"Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness...such occasions are very rare...this time, I was so restless...I was in South Africa but my mind was with you," PM Modi said expressing immense pride on India's lunar achievement on landing on the Moon's surface.