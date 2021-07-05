ISRO Recruitment 2021: ISRO-LPSC Invites Applications For 160 Apprentice Posts

ISRO Recruitment 2021: ISRO that is Indian Space Research Organisation has opened recruitment. It has advertised vacancies for engineers for its Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Trivandrum. The vacancy is for 160 Apprentice posts. ISRO's notification reads, "Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Trivandrum invites Online application from eligible Graduate & Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 & 2021), for undergoing one-year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973." Interested candidates can click on the direct link to view the notification. The recruitment drive of ISRO aims to hire candidates under two categories, category I being for Graduate Apprentices and Category 2 for technician (diploma) apprentices. The number of training places for category 1 is 73 whereas for category 2 is 87.
ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
- Online Application starting date - 30 June 2021
- Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply to “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” 20 July 2021
- Last date for applying at “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” 26 July 2021
- The result to be declared on - 2 August 2021
- Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates at “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala, Trivandrum” - 2nd or 3rd Week of August 2021
LPSC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification & Stipend
- Category – I Graduate Apprentices:- First Class Engineering Degree [Four/three-year duration(for lateral entry)] awarded by an Indian University in the respective field with not less than 65% marks/6.84 CGPA.
- Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:- First Class Diploma (3-year duration) awarded by State Technical Board/University in the respective field with not less than 60% marks.
- Candidates falling in category 1 will be getting a monthly stipend of Rs. 9000
- Candidates falling in category 5 will be getting a monthly stipend of Rs. 8000
How to register
For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details
- Click on login button on website
- Click Establishment Request Menu
- Click on find establishment
- Candidates will have to upload resume
- Post uploading candidates will get option of Choosing establishment name
- Type “INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION LIQUID PROPULSION SYSTEMS CENTRE” and search
- Click on 'apply again'
For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal
- Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in
- Click Enroll and complete the application form
- A unique enrolment number for each student will be generated
- Candidates will have to wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval.
- After this student can proceed to Step 2 in which they have to login first
- Click the establishment request menu and upload resume
- Choose establishment name and type “INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION LIQUID PROPULSION SYSTEMS CENTRE” and search
- Click on apply again
How to check merit list
- List of shortlisted candidates shall be published on the website: http://www.boat-srp.com
- It can be seen under organized events & news section in home page
- Candidates are advised to visit this section of the website for any update from time to time
- For queries, related to student enrollment in the Web portal, candidates may contact through e-mail at studentquery@boat-srp.com, klplacement@boat-srp.com.