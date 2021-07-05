ISRO Recruitment 2021: ISRO-LPSC Invites Applications For 160 Apprentice Posts

ISRO Recruitment 2021: ISRO that is Indian Space Research Organisation has opened recruitment. It has advertised vacancies for engineers for its Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Trivandrum. The vacancy is for 160 Apprentice posts. ISRO's notification reads, "Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Trivandrum invites Online application from eligible Graduate & Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 & 2021), for undergoing one-year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973." Interested candidates can click on the direct link to view the notification. The recruitment drive of ISRO aims to hire candidates under two categories, category I being for Graduate Apprentices and Category 2 for technician (diploma) apprentices. The number of training places for category 1 is 73 whereas for category 2 is 87.

ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online Application starting date - 30 June 2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply to “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” 20 July 2021

Last date for applying at “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” 26 July 2021

The result to be declared on - 2 August 2021

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates at “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala, Trivandrum” - 2nd or 3rd Week of August 2021

LPSC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification & Stipend

Category – I Graduate Apprentices:- First Class Engineering Degree [Four/three-year duration(for lateral entry)] awarded by an Indian University in the respective field with not less than 65% marks/6.84 CGPA.

Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:- First Class Diploma (3-year duration) awarded by State Technical Board/University in the respective field with not less than 60% marks.

Candidates falling in category 1 will be getting a monthly stipend of Rs. 9000

Candidates falling in category 5 will be getting a monthly stipend of Rs. 8000

How to register

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details

Click on login button on website

Click Establishment Request Menu

Click on find establishment

Candidates will have to upload resume

Post uploading candidates will get option of Choosing establishment name

Type “INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION LIQUID PROPULSION SYSTEMS CENTRE” and search

Click on 'apply again'

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal

Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in

Click Enroll and complete the application form

A unique enrolment number for each student will be generated

Candidates will have to wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval.

After this student can proceed to Step 2 in which they have to login first

Click the establishment request menu and upload resume

Choose establishment name and type “INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION LIQUID PROPULSION SYSTEMS CENTRE” and search

Click on apply again

How to check merit list