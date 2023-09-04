ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, voice behind Chandrayaan-3 countdown, passes away

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist N Valarmathi, the voice behind the countdown of the national space agency's rocket launches including Chandrayaan-3, passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday in Chennai, officials said.

India's highly successful moon mission Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14 and landed on the lunar surface on August 23, turned out to be the final countdown announcement for Valarmathi, a native of Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur town.

Former Director of ISRO, Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, condoled her demise by sharing a remembrance post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he wrote, "The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!”

Know all about N Valarmathi

Valarmathi, born on July 31, 1959, joined the Indian space agency in 1984 and became part of several space missions. She was given the responsibility to serve as the project director of RISAT-1, India's first indigenously developed Radar Imaging Satellite (RIS) and the country's second such satellite. It was successfully launched on 26 April 2012, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

In 2015, she became the first recipient of the prestigious Abdul Kalam Award, instituted by the Government of Tamil Nadu, in memory of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, known as the ‘Missile Man of India,’ who passed away in July the same year.

Internet brimming with tributes

Since the reports of her demise surfaced on the internet, several users paid tribute to the late scientist. A user wrote, "Very, very sad to hear this. We worked closely with her for our Vikram-S launch last year, for which she was the voice for the launch countdown." The second user said, "Jai hind. She will be remembered as her countdown ....finally ended and gave us Shivshakti point at the moon."

Yet another user wrote, "I noticed her absence during the #AdityaL1 launch. I thought she might be out of the office or something. But I didn't expect this sad news. I'll really miss her. Om Shanti."