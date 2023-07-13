ISRO Scientists Offer Prayer At Tirupati Temple Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Launch

Ahead of the launch of Chandrayaan-3, a team of ISRO scientists arrived at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple to offer prayers. They brought along a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 as an offering to the divine.

ISRO Chairman Offers Special Pooja at Sri Chengalamma Temple

Simultaneously, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath conducted a special pooja at Sri Chengalamma Temple in Sullurpet, Andhra Pradesh, to seek the blessings of the village deity for the success of the upcoming mission.

Chandrayaan-3 launch date and mission details

While Speaking to the media, ISRO Chairman shared exciting details about the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The launch is scheduled for July 14th at 2:35 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Following the launch, Chandrayaan-3 will embark on its journey, initially orbiting the Earth and gradually making its way towards the Moon over the next month. If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft is expected to land on the Moon starting from August 23rd. The Chairman emphasised the significance of seeking the blessings of Chengalamma devi for the mission's success.

Upcoming programs of ISRO

Chairman Somanath also discussed the upcoming programs of ISRO. He mentioned that the next launch will be the PSLV launch, slated for the end of this month. Furthermore, he revealed that the Aditya satellite launch is scheduled for August 10th, as it is currently undergoing testing.