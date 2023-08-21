ISRO Shares Images Of Moon's Far Side Captured By Lander Camera Onboard Chandrayaan-3

As Chandrayaan-3 approaches closer to the moon and prepares for soft-landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday shared awe-inspiring images of the lunar surface captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indian space agency shared the images of the lunar surface and wrote, " Here are the images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera. This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC."

Here're the breathtaking images of the Lunar far side area:

The image highlights Hayn- a lunar impact crater that lies next to the northeast limb of the Moon | Image@ISRO

Mare Humboldtianum is a lunar mare located just to the east of Mare Frigoris, along the northeastern limb of the Moon, and continues on to the far side | Image@ISRO

Bel'kovich is the large ring in the Lunar centre with 87 km Hayn to its northwest | Image@ISRO

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched on July 14 and entered the lunar orbit on August 5. The spacecraft carried out orbit reduction manoeuvres on August 6, 9 and 14. It successfully underwent the last round of moon-bound manoeuvre on August 16.

The significant separation of the lander module from the propulsion module took place on August 17. According to the Indian space agency, the second and final deboosting mission was reported on August 20, bringing the Vikram Lander Module closer to the moon. Now awaits the soft landing attempt of the lander module on the southern polar region from the closest orbit.