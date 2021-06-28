ISRO Spy Case: CBI Team Arrives In Thiruvananthapuram To Carry Out Probe

In a major development in the ISRO spy case, a CBI team has arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to probe the conspiracy. According to reports, officials from the Delhi Special Unit have arrived for the probe in the espionage case and will also be joined by DIG Santosh Chalke who is overseeing the investigation. Moreover, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan will arrive in the same office to talk to the CBI officials.

CBI team arrives in Thiruvananthapuram

Reports further added that all accused in the case will be called for questioning in the case at the CBI office in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier in April, the Supreme Court had ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 1994 espionage case against Nambi Narayanan. Earlier on Thursday, the CBI had named 18 persons in the conspiracy. All accused will therefore be questioned by the CBI officials who have been given a time of six months to complete their investigation. As per reports, Narayanan will be arriving at the CBI office on Monday.

ISRO Spy Case

The ISRO Spy Case surfaced after the Kerala police had registered two cases in October 1994, after Maldivian national Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly obtaining secret drawings of ISRO rocket engines to sell to Pakistan. Following that, three individuals were arrested in connection with the case - then ISRO director Nambi Narayanan, then ISRO deputy director D Sasikumaran and Fousiya Hasan, a Maldivian friend of Rasheeda. Three months later in 1995, when Narayanan was released on bail, he had approached the National Human Rights Commission seeking compensation from the Kerala government, for the mental agony that he had suffered in the process. The CBI later dismissed the allegations against him as false.

The Supreme Court termed the police action against the former ISRO scientist as "psycho-pathological treatment". It further said that his "liberty and dignity", basic to his human rights, were jeopardised as he was taken into custody and, eventually, despite all the glory of the past, he was compelled to face "cynical abhorrence". The SC appointed a three-member panel headed by former judge D K Jain, while the Kerala government was directed to give Narayanan a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, as he underwent "immense humiliation”.