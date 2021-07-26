ISRO Spying Case: SC Says 'No Need For A Court Monitored Probe'; Dissolves Jain Committee

In a recent update regarding the ISRO espionage case, the Supreme Court (SC) has said that there is no need for a court monitored probe as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against former Kerala police officers. The SC has given one day time for the CBI to upload the FIR on the website.

An FIR is registered against some of the former Kerala Police officials who allegedly framed space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage case of 1994, after perusing a report filed by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice D.K. Jain Committee.

The court said the CBI should not let the committee report influence the investigation. The Bench order said that the CBI probe should not be coloured by the committee report and it should collect its own evidence.

Earlier on July 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its inquiry status report to the apex court, in a sealed cover.

Nambi Narayan Defamation case

In 2018, the Supreme Court in its order, headed by the CJI (Retired) Dipak Misra, had said, the arrest of the former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayan, was needless. It also granted a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to him in the alleged spying case for his harassment and the mental agony he faced.

In 1994, Narayanan was charged for leaking vital defense secrets to two alleged Maldivian intelligence officers, Mariam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hassan. He was further arrested and was put behind bars for 50 days. The interrogation process which involved the Intelligence Bureau was the one to interrogate him. They wanted to force a statement from him, but he was tortured until he collapsed and was further hospitalized.

The CBI dropped charges against him in 1996. The Supreme Court followed suit and dropped them in 1998. Kerala Government later settled the case and paid compensation of over 1.3 crores to Nambi for the torture and mental agony that he and his family had faced. On April 14, 2021, the Supreme Court of India ordered a CBI probe into the involvement of police officers in the conspiracy. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019.

(Image Credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)