ISRO Tests New IAD Technology Opening Up New Ways To Land Payloads On Venus And Mars

Making a significant advancement in space exploration, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), on September 3, successfully demonstrated the new technology called the Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (IAD). According to the agency, this technology was tested in the sounding rocket Rohini (RH300MKIl) from TERLS, in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram at 12.20 pm IST today and would one day prove helpful in landing payloads on Mars or Venus.

ISRO says that this technology could also have applications in recovering spent stages of a rocket and in making space habitats for human space flight missions.

(1/2) ISRO successfully demonstrated the new technology with Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (IAD). IAD was test-flown today in a Rohini-sounding rocket from TERLS, Thumba. https://t.co/zWw3rPyYVD pic.twitter.com/YoHRTQ3P8Q — ISRO (@isro) September 3, 2022

How does the IAD work?

As the name suggests, the IAD technology will be used to decelerate a payload while it descends through a planet's atmosphere using the concept of aerodynamics. During the recent test by ISRO, the IAD was folded and kept inside the payload bay of the rocket and it later inflated at an altitude of 84 km and descended through the Earth's atmosphere exactly as planned. Made of Polychloroprene-coated Kevlar fabric, the IAD can easily fit into a container having a volume of 15 liters, exactly the size of Rohini's nosecone.

(Image: ISRO)

Stating that this was the first use of IAD for a spent rocket stage, ISRO revealed that it systematically reduced the velocity of the payload through aerodynamic drag and followed the predicted trajectory.

"This demonstration opens a gateway for cost-effective spent stage recovery using the Inflatable Aerodynamics Decelerator technology and this IAD technology can also be used in ISRO's future missions to Venus and Mars," S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO said. The Rohini rocket used for this technology demonstration mission lifted off with a mass of 552 kg with IAD which, along with the rocket's payload, had a touchdown mass of 77 kg, and a miniature software-defined radio telemetry transmitter, MEMS-based acoustic sensor and a host of new methodologies.

These technologies were jointly developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center and the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. ISRO confirmed that all of these components were successfully tested during the flight and they will be inducted into major missions being planned by the agency.