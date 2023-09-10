Aditya L1 Successfully Undergoes Third Earth-bound Manoeuvre: ISRO

India's inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, successfully executed its third Earth-bound manoeuvre on September 10. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) orchestrated this operation from the command centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru, with ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR, and Port Blair closely monitoring the satellite's every move. The outcome was a new orbit of 296 km x 71767 km.

"The third Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) has been performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR, and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation," stated the ISRO in a post on the social media platform X.

This significant milestone follows closely on the heels of the successful second Earth-bound manoeuvre, which positioned Aditya-L1 at an orbit of 282 km x 40225 km, a mere five days prior. This mission, a successor to the triumphant Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing, was launched on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.Aditya-L1 carries seven distinct payloads, each tailored to unlock the secrets of our nearest star, the Sun. Among these, four payloads will capture images from the Sun, totaling around 1440 images per day, while the remaining three will delve into the intricacies of plasma and magnetic fields.

The fourth manoeuvre, before leaving Earth’s gravitational pull, will be executed on September 15, after which Aditya will commence its journey to the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) point. If successful, Aditya L1 will be stationed in a halo orbit around L1, which lies 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth in the direction of the Sun. Aditya-L1 has already initiated its four-month journey to this strategic vantage point. This vantage allows Aditya-L1 an uninterrupted view of the Sun, free from the disruptions caused by eclipses or occultation. The satellite will hover at approximately 1 percent of the Earth-Sun distance.

Aditya-L1's mission aims to unravel the enigmatic workings of the Sun. It seeks to understand the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, solar wind acceleration, dynamics of the solar atmosphere, and the genesis of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares, among other space weather phenomena.

In another global development related to space, India also proposed a G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation during the summit held in New Delhi at the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9.