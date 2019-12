ISRO's PSLV-C47, carrying the Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites, is ready to launch. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability with an operations life of five years. Cartosat-3’s cameras offer a ground resolution of 25 cm — this means it can pick up an object of a minimum of that size from a height of around 500 km. So far, ISRO has orbited eight Cartosats since May 2005.