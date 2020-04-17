IT Department Could Soon Issue Notice To Markaz Chief Maulana Saad

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) Department is also tightening the noose around Markaz chief Maulana Saad. Republic TV has learnt that the IT department in all likelihood would send a notice to Maulana Saad. The department is investigating possible tax evasion and non-declaration of wealth.

Delhi police hands documents to IT Dept

Delhi Police Crime Branch has handed over the necessary documents to the Income Tax department which is now being scrutinized by the department. Saad’s income and tax returns of the last five years are under the scanner. The agency is also looking into who provided money to the Markaz members to travel across the country. They are also probing other angles like who provided the money to finance boarding and lodging of thousands who attended the Markaz since January. Sources say the department will also be looking into whether foreign Tablighi members traveled on their own or the money was provided to them.

Saad responded to two notices

So far, Maulana Saad has responded to two notices sent by Delhi Police Crime Branch. While Saad has shared a few documents with the police, sources in the Delhi Police Crime Branch say that not all necessary documents have been provided by Saad. In fact, he hasn’t answered all the 26 questions posed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Delhi Police Crime Branch’s initial probe reveals that there was a spike in Maulana Saad’s account just before the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation. The police suspect that this could be due to the foreign Tablighis who attended the congregation.

