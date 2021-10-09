IT Department Raids 2 Groups In North East, West Bengal; Finds Hidden Income Worth ₹250 Cr

The Income Tax Department conducted search and seizure operations on two groups based in the North-East Region and West Bengal, the Ministry of Finance informed on Friday. According to an official statement, a total of 15 locations were searched during the search operation on Tuesday, which took place in Kolkata, Guwahati, Rangia, Meghalaya, Shillong, and Patna. Shell companies were reportedly being used to launder the unexplained profits back into the firm.

"One of the groups is engaged in the business of cement manufacturing. During the search action, it was found that this group generated unaccounted income by indulging in out-of-books sales and booking bogus expenses," the release said.

Income Tax raid conducted on 15 locations of 2 groups in North East, West Bengal

Many paper enterprises are controlled by the organisation to give accommodation entry to its flagship concern, according to evidence discovered during the search. These paper companies were discovered to be non-existent at the addresses they provided. During the search, incriminating evidence revealing fraudulent unsecured loans, bogus commissions paid, and bogus share premiums obtained through shell companies, according to the Union ministry. This data suggests that a sum of more than Rs 50 crore may be missing, it informed.

The group was also discovered to be incorrectly listing tribal individuals as creditors, with debts totalling roughly Rs 38 crore. During the search, data of certain offshore businesses and bank accounts were also discovered, which were presumably not mentioned in the appropriate tax reports, according to the announcement.

The other group is working on railway contracts in Assam, Mizoram, and other parts of the North East, according to the Finance Ministry. During the search, incriminating papers, loose sheets, and digital data were discovered, revealing unregistered land and property investments.

Hidden income worth Rs 250 crore discovered

A substantial number of sale deeds for land and properties have been discovered, with a potential value of over Rs 110 crore. There was no corroborating evidence to explain the source of these assets' acquisition during the search. The Ministry also reported that documents detailing information of cash transactions totalling more than Rs 13 crore in the sale of properties had been discovered.

The Union government went on to say that the searches and seizures led to the discovery of hidden income worth more than Rs 250 crore. A total of Rs 51 lakh in unauthorised cash was seized. Prohibition orders have been issued for nine bank lockers that have yet to be used. More investigations are underway.

What is the role of a shell company?

A shell company is a corporation that simply exists on paper, with no office or staff. It may have a bank account, passive investments, or be the registered owner of assets like intellectual property or ships. Shell companies can be registered at the address of a corporation that offers a service for forming shell companies and can also act as an agent for legal correspondence.

Without any significant assets or operations, the corporation might serve as an intermediary for business transactions. Shell corporations are sometimes used for tax evasion, tax avoidance, and money laundering, as well as to achieve a specific aim like anonymity. Anonymity can be used to protect personal assets from others, such as a spouse, creditors, and government officials, among other things. A corporate shell can also be built around a partnership to limit the partners' responsibility and other business activities, or to protect one portion of a corporation from the hazards of another. Shell corporations can be used to transfer assets from one company to another while keeping the former company's liabilities.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Pixabay/Shutterstock/Representative)