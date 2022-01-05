IT Dept: Over ₹9 Cr In Unaccounted Cash Found In Raids On SP MLC Pushpraj Jain's Holdings

Days after conducting raids at Samajwadi Party MLC and perfume manufacturer Pushpraj Jain alias Pampi Jain's residence, the Income Tax Department, on Wednesday, informed that it has discovered unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 10 crore. Several cases of tax evasion by the under-reporting of sales, stock manipulation, fudging books of account to shift profits, etc. had been detected from two groups involved in perfume trade and real estate through a series of raids carried out on December 31.

In an official release, the IT Department stated that the first group made 35% to 40% of its retail sales in cash by ‘kucha’ (unaccounted) bills and these cash receipts were not recorded in the regular books of account, running into crores of rupees. Evidence of booking purchases from bogus parties to the extent of about Rs 5 crore has been unearthed, the financial watchdog stated.

"The analysis of incriminating evidence indicates that unaccounted income so generated is invested in various real estate projects in Mumbai, acquisition of properties both in India and The United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has also been detected that the group has evaded tax of Rs 10 crores on the conversion of the stock-in-trade to capital as corresponding income has not been declared. The group has also not declared income amounting to Rs 45 crore on the benefits paid to retiring partners," the IT Department informed in a release.

Offshore entities used to evade tax

Additionally, the IT Department informed that evidence had shown the promoters of the group had incorporated some offshore entities, which had not been reported in their respective Income Tax Returns. "The evidence recovered during the search reveal that the offshore entities are run and managed by the Indian promoters. Two of such offshore entities have also been found to own one villa each in the UAE," it stated, adding that one such entity introduced illicit share capital of over Rs 16 crore in an Indian entity of the group.

For the other UP-based group, allegedly linked to Jain, incriminating evidence substantiating unrecorded cash transactions of about Rs 10 crores had been found and seized. Moreover, it was found that the group was not maintaining any stock register for its inventory.