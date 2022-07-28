IT Dept Raids 2 Business Groups In Madurai, Chennai; Rs 150 Cr Undisclosed Money Found

The Income Tax (IT) department conducted searches at 30 locations on two business groups and found undetected income of Rs 150 crore. The searches were done on alleged tax evasion. One group is engaged in road and rail construction and the other in real estate.

Notably earlier on July 6, the IT department had conducted searches at over 40 premises in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai against two Tamil Nadu-based business groups and detected unaccounted income of over Rs 500 crore.

‘Both companies suppressing taxable income’: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that it was found after going through the documents and digital devices seized that both the companies, over the years, were suppressing their taxable income by showing fake purchases and expenses in the books of accounts. CBDT is the administrative body for the IT department.

The statement further informed that in one of the companies the payment made in return for bogus purchases was received back in cash. “Also, evidence has been found indicating suppression of huge income on account of sharing of profits in joint ventures, which is not reflected in the regular books of accounts," the statement said.

In the case of the second group, bogus firms were created and additional purchases & sub-contract expenses were attributed to them. "Secret hideouts, maintained by the group for keeping documentary and electronic records in respect of such unaccounted and bogus transactions, were also discovered by the search team," it said.

The CBDT further informed undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 500 crore was detected from both the companies.

Syndicate financing company creates dummy bank accounts, unaccounted foreign currency

In one of the earlier raids conducted by the Income Tax department in Tamil Nadu in September 2021, a syndicate financing company was found to have created bogus bank accounts and foreign currencies were disguised and shown in the books of accounts as unsecured loans, sundry creditors, etc.

Moreover, further evidence found the group had also not revealed several property transactions and had resorted to other means to hide money. The searches conducted by the Income Tax department had resulted in the detection of more than Rs. 300 crore in undisclosed amounts. Cash worth Rs. 9 crore was also been seized from the search sites.

(Image: PTI)