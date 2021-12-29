Last Updated:

IT Dept Raids Piyush Jain's Aide Praveen Jain's Kanpur Home; Property Documents Seized

Praveen Jain is the brother-in-law of Piyush Jain's elder brother Amrish Jain. He runs a transport company under the name 'Ganpat Transport' in Kanpur. 

As the biggest ever cash seizure continues, Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain's aides have also come under the Income Tax scanner. On Tuesday, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) and Income Tax officials conducted raids at Kanpur-based transporter Praveen Jain's house in Juhi Anandpuri. Praveen Jain is the brother-in-law of Piyush Jain's elder brother Amrish Jain. He runs a transport company under the name 'Ganpat Transport' in Kanpur. Earlier, the DGGI had recovered an amount of Rs 1 crore from his company. 

Republic has now accessed CCTV footage of the raids at Green Parks, civil lines in Kanpur. In one of the biggest seizures being done by the Central agencies, a five-member GST team was seen conducting searches at the Mayur Villa and inquiring with the property manager. Sources have revealed that Praveen Jain's vehicles were primarily used in the business of Shikhar Pan Masala and other businesses related to Piyush Jain, who is at the centre of the entire Income Tax fraud.

Over the last few days, incessant raids were carried out by several Central agencies at businessmen Piyush Jain's properties. The five-day raids saw the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, where Rs 193 crore in cash was recovered from his residence and factory. Apart from the hefty cash, the DGGI recovered 23 kg gold and 250 kg silver along with 600 kgs of sandalwood and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises in Kanpur and Kannauj.

Total seizure at the premises of Piyush Jain

  • 177 crore (Kanpur) + 19 crore (Kannauj) — 196 crore
  • 23 kgs of gold (11 crores)
  • 600 kgs of Sandalwood oil (6 crores)

The amount of gold recovered from Jain's Kannauj home is yet to be revealed. 

Meanwhile, the DGGI informed that Jain has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes. The agency further stated that the goods were transported using 'fake invoices'. More than 200 such fake invoices have been recovered.

READ | Piyush Jain tax-evasion case: After Kanpur, DGGI seizes Rs 19 cr cash & gold from Kannauj

The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court in the matter.

Notably, accused Piyush Jain is the brother of senior Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain, and allegedly also the manufacturer of the 'Samajwadi Party perfume' which SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had launched recently. 

