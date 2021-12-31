IT Dept Says Chinese Mobile Firms 'liable For ₹1000 Cr Fine' In Statement On Dec 21 Raids

On December 21, the Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations pan-India against entities and persons related to certain foreign-controlled mobile communication and mobile handset manufacturing companies. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) informed that two major companies have made remittances in the nature of royalty, to and on behalf of their group companies located abroad, which aggregates to more than Rs 5,500 crore.

According to the CBDT, the claim of such expenses does not seem to be appropriate. They are liable for a Rs 1,000 crore fine, as the companies had not complied with the regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-tax Act, 1961, for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises.

CBDT said, "Two foreign-controlled mobile phone manufacturers could face penalties of more than Rs 1000 crores for not complying with the regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises."

IT Dept raids Chinese mobile firms

Since December 21, several areas in states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi & NCR were covered in the search operations.

According to an ANI report, mobile manufacturer companies including Oppo, Xiaomi, and One Plus have been covered in the action. In the search operation, some fintech companies and their chief executive officers have also been covered.

Chinese firms accused of massive tax evasion

It has been learnt that the searches were conducted upon receiving intelligence inputs over huge tax evasion by Chinese mobile firms who were under the radar for a long time. The raids were initiated on these companies after the Income Tax department received concrete intelligence of tax evasion.

In early August, ZTE which is a Chinese government-controlled telecom vendor was raided. The raids were conducted at five ZTE premises including the corporate office, the residence of the foreign director, the residence of the company secretary, the account person, and the cash handler of the company. The search revealed that though the company had been booking "huge" losses over the years, there was a gross profit of approximately 30% on the trading of equipment.

