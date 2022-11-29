'It Does Not Suit A Section Of People'; Anupam Kher Gets Candid With Republic Over 'TKF'

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's statements have snowballed into a full-blown controversy as he called The Kashmir Files (TKF) a 'propaganda' and a 'vulgar' movie at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday.

Lapid, who also is the jury head of IFFI said that many were 'disturbed and shocked' after watching the film and that it is 'inappropriate for an artistic competitive section'. The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from TKF director Vivek Agnihotri and the actors of the movie who narrated the genocide and the subsequent exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from J&K in the 1990s.

Republic spoke to veteran Bollywood actor and TKF actor Anupam Kher who said that such comments can be made only by a person who is mentally stable and opined that it's all a plan of a larger conspiracy.

'It's all a plan': Anupam Kher

"Only a sick person can think like that. There is no other logic or any other explanation. But I think more than that, it's all planned. Otherwise, if you are a filmmaker or a jury chairperson, or a jury member, you may not like the film, you can say it. But nobody on the jury says that also," the actor told Republic.

"But the fact that he used these words, I will say sick, mentally disturbed, or absolutely planned agenda. He was obviously representing a section of people for whom this film has always been propaganda. So apart from trying to make a statement, he also exposed himself that he is not only a very insensitive filmmaker and a completely looney person", he added. Kher also questioned how can someone call it a vulgar and propaganda film when five hundred thousand people were forced to leave their homes in one night.

"How can you call people who were denied any justification of the tragedy for 32 years? That means they really are blindsided by the fact that their hatred toward their own self and toward the people is so beyond words that they will say to make the tragedy not a tragedy at all," he further said. Kher also went on to question if Lapid will call Steven Spielberg's 1993 film Schindler's List propaganda.

'It does not suit a section of people'

Reflecting on why such hatred is being flung toward TKF despite its immense success at the box office, Kher said that a section of society that does not want this story to be heard. "(It's) because it does not suit a section of people here that this tragedy should come out, that there was a Hindu genocide. They don't want to believe that this genocide is not only happening since 1990, it has been going on for a long time," the actor said.

"Kashmir was a completely Hindu state, now the people who are living there are converted Kashmiri Hindus. The word Kashmir comes from Rishi Kashyap," Kher said, adding that people who want to suppress the story start coining words like 'propaganda'. "They want to change the narrative. They want the world to know that only a certain section of people get tortured... and are victims."

'The toolkit gang got activated'

Kher said that the filmmaker from Israel chose the IFFI as a platform to come back at the Kashmir Files even after it was such a hit and touched the audiences' hearts. "And before he could finish his statement, the toolkit gang got activated and they stated rejoicing. Within 20 minutes they were trending, they were all prepared," the actor stated. He even revealed that Lapid was missing from the event the whole time but showed up at the end to deliver his provocative comments.

"So obviously he was meeting certain people to discuss the strategy. He also took away the glory of this amazingly organised film festival of India which gave us an international platform in the world of entertainment," Kher said.