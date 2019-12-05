'It Gives Bad Breath': Amid High Prices, Azam Khan Advises Avoiding Onions Completely

Opining on the arguments of soaring prices of onion in the country, Azam Khan mocked the plight of the common man by saying that it was not 'necessary' to eat onions. Addressing the media over the issue, the senior leader from Samajwadi Party asked people to altogether give up on eating onions. Putting forth the example of the Jain community, Azam Khan said that it was no necessary to eat onions, garlic or meat. Further reasoning that onions are 'bad' and that they give 'bad breath.'

As the prices of onion have reached as far as Rs. 150 per kg, Azam Khan said, "Stop eating onions, its not necessary. Jain brothers don't eat it. Stop eating onions, stop eating garlic, stop eating meat, everything will be saved. Why don't you quit eating? Onions are a bad thing, it gives a bad breath."

READ| Jaya Prada slams Azam Khan's public breakdown: 'Called me an actress'

The Onion Debate

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram, questioned if Nirmala Sitharaman ate avacados on Thursday, in retaliation to the Finance Minister's comment on onions. Sitharaman said that she does not eat much of 'onion or garlic.' In response to which, former Finance Minister said, "The Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn't eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?" Chidambaram, who has been released from Tihar Jail on bail after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case, was present in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

During the ongoing winter session in the Parliament, Sitharaman said that the increase in onion prices do not affect her much. "I don't eat a lot of onions and garlic, so don't worry. I come from a family that doesn't care much for onions," the Finance Minister said. Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha that the government had taken several steps to check rising prices of onion and also initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple. Attributing shortage to low production, the minister had said there were severe "structural problems" related to onions.

Holding banners and shouting slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and "stop harassing" the poor, the Congress MPs protested with a basket full of onions. Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg because of less production. Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Union Ministers and top officials to discuss the issue of spiraling onion price, officials said. Those who attended the meeting include Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba and Advisor to Prime Minister P K Sinha were also present in themeeting, the official said

(with PTI inputs)

READ| Chidambaram asks, "Does she eat avacados?" on Nirmala Sitharaman's onion remark

READ| SP neta dresses as groom to meet Azam Khan amid Section 144 in Rampur