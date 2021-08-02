IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Meet Representatives Of Social Media Firms: Sources

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to hold a meeting with social media representatives this month, sources reported on Monday. This would be the Union Minister's first official meeting with the social media firms after he assumed office in July. The meeting also holds significance given the long-standing deadlock between the social media firms and the Centre over the implementation of the new IT rules. The rules are expected to be on the agenda of discussion, and executives of the firms are likely to attend the meeting chaired by the IT Minister.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to meet representatives of social media firms this month: Sources pic.twitter.com/K8LZp699de — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Days after taking charge as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Vaishnaw had shared a post on Information Technology Rules, 2021 on homegrown platform Koo. In his first post, the Minister held that along with MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, he had reviewed the implementation and compliance of the rules. He also said that the rules were pertinent to ensure a 'safer and more responsible social media ecosystem' in the country.

Deadlock with Twitter continues

US micro-blogging site Twitter had been particularly defiant over the new IT rules and had even sought amendments to it. It also repeatedly missing out on deadlines to appoint a nodal and grievance officer despite warnings. Even as it appoints a Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer, Twitter is yet to appoint a Nodal Officer.

Given that the firm had missed out on several deadlines, the Delhi HC bench has given the Centre a free hand to take action against Twitter as it may deem fit and proper. It was also rapped by the court after it named its Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer as 'contingent workers' in an affidavit filed before the court.

"What is this term Contingent worker? What does this mean? This gives an impression that his duties are based on some contingencies. We don't know who the third-party contractor is. This is not done. Tell me. I don't understand, you are saying contingent, this is not compliance," the Delhi HC told Twitter.

Meanwhile, compliance with the new guidelines has been witnessed by most major platforms such as Google, Facebook, and Instagram who have released their monthly compliance report in July. The rules mandate them to give a clear account of how many complaints they received on their platform, and whether the grievances were addressed.