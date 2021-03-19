IT Officials Raid MNM Treasurer; 'Will Respond After Getting Details', Says Kamal Haasan

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Income Tax sleuths seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 11.50 cr while raiding the premises of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) treasurer Chandrashekran. Chandrashekaran, the Managing Director of Anitha HealthCare & Anitha Texcot India Private Ltd in Tiruppur, came under the IT scanner as Anitha Textcot office premises at Bridgeway Colony extension in Lakshmi Nagar, Tiruppur was searched by Income Tax sleuths. I-T officials seized Rs 11.50 crore cash while also detecting unaccounted income amounting to Rs 80 cr, as per sources.

MNM's permanent president Kamal Haasan reacted to the IT raids on his treasurer's premises and claimed that it could be politically motivated. However, Kamal Haasan said that he would respond more elaborately after getting further details of the raid. "Maybe. Let them give the details, then we will respond," Kamal Haasan told reporters on being asked if the raids were politically motivated.

Meanwhile, I-T searches also took place at offices and residences of DMK and MDMK leaders on Wednesday. As per reports, searches were conducted in DMK’s KS Dhanasekar and MDMK's Kavin Nagaraj. The Election Commission on Wednesday said record seizures worth Rs 331 crore have been made so far in the four poll-going states and Puducherry as part of the expenditure monitoring process.

Kamal Haasan declares Rs 176 cr assets

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) permanent president Kamal Haasan declared moveable assets worth Rs 46 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 131 crore in his possession as he submitted the affidavit for the polls from Coimbatore South constituency. The actor-turned-politician declared Rs 2.43 crore in bank deposits, Rs 26.1 lakh in investments such as mutual funds and shares, Rs 2.39 crore in insurance, Rs 36.24 crore in personal loans, and Rs 3.69 crore in vehicles. Kamal Haasan also owns agricultural land sprawled across 35.59 acres valued at Rs 17.77 crore while the value of the actor's commercial establishments in the state capital is valued at Rs 92.05 crore.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.