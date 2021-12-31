IT Raids 14 Locations In Mumbai In Connection With Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain

Mounting trouble for the Samajwadi Party’s MLC Pushpraj Jain, the Income Tax department has conducted searches at 14 locations in Mumbai, linked to the ongoing investigation of the business offices and properties of the SP leader. The multiple IT raids in Mumbai were conducted based on intelligence inputs. As per sources, the raids were conducted at the offices of Pushpraj Jain in Mumbai's Vile Parle (East.) The SP MLC is the promoter of the firm Pragati Aroma Oil distillers Pvt ltd.



The Income Tax Department had conducted multiple raids at 50 locations linked to perfume traders in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai on Friday. The Income Tax searches came ahead of the upcoming state polls in Uttar Pradesh, at a time when the BJP has been continuously targeting the Samajwadi Party for propagating corruption during their regime in UP.

IT raids conducted at 14 locations in Mumbai linked to SP leader

Income tax officials had conducted multi-state searches on December 31, in connection with perfume traders including SP Neta Pushpraj Jain. He is the same perfume trader who was named by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav stating that the central agencies have mistakenly conducted searches on the wrong perfume trader, taking a dig at the IT raids of Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain.



Pushpraj Jain had launched the 'Samajwadi Ittra' (Samajwadi Perfume) last month along with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, as a part of the party's political campaign.



Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's banter, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the searches were being conducted by top agencies and officials based on intelligence inputs and it has no political motive. The Income-Tax department has been investigating all the top manufacturers/ distributors in the perfume business, after discovering crores of unaccounted money and other assets from Perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kanpur.

Samajwadi Party fumes at IT raids, alleges BJP abused central agencies for political gains

The move didn’t go well with Samajwadi Party, which blamed BJP for misusing central agencies against the opposition party for political gains. Responding to the news, SP stated, "As soon as our respected National President Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started carrying out raids at the premises of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger are clear, People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP." However, sources indicated that other perfume traders including Malik Mian are also being raided by the I-T Department.

This comes after incessant raids were carried out by several Central agencies earlier at businessman Piyush Jain's properties after the explosive discovery of tonnes of cash in his possession. The five-day raids saw the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes (CBDT), where Rs 197 crore in cash was found at the residence and factory of the Kanpur-based businessman. Apart from the hefty cash, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) recovered 25 kg gold and 250 kg silver along with 600 kg sandalwood and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises in Kanpur and his Kannauj factory.

Image: Republic World, ANI, PTI