IT Raids In 40 Locations In Tamil Nadu Linked To DMK Minister Senthil Balaji

The Income Tax Department on Friday, May 26 carried out raids in Tamil Nadu at 40 locations, linked to senior DMK leader V Senthil Balaji. Close relatives of Senthil Balaji and some contractors were among those whose premises were being searched. The searches were reportedly being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, sources said. Senthil Balaji, Karur’s senior DMK leader, holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Clashes between DMK leader Senthil Balaji's supporters and the IT personnel erupted when the officials tried to enter the of the minister's brother Ashok. The vehicles of IT officials were attacked. Furthermore, a video of women stopping a female IT official from entering the premises for the searches was shared by the AIADMK IT wing. Why the IT raids?

The IT department’s raids came a month after it conducted searches at around 50 locations connected to real estate firm, G Square Realtors Private Limited in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. State BJP president K Annamalai in the month of April had released files detailing the properties owned by members of the DMK. The company however in their statement said that “all claims and allegations against it were false and baseless.”

The reason for these raids is still not clear and more information in this regard is awaited. Notably, K Annamalai had recently demanded the removal of Balaji from the Cabinet due to the hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu and the order of the Supreme Court to the Crime Branch of the police and the ED to resume their investigations against hi