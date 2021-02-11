'IT Rules To Be Amended To Make Social Media More Accountable': Ravi Shankar Prasad In RS

A day after the Central Government came down heavily on Twitter to comply with the laws of the Indian Union, the Centre has informed the Rajya Sabha that the rules pertaining to Information Technology would be amended to make social media platforms more responsible and accountable to laws of Indian Union. Speaking in Parliament, Union Minister of Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad made strong remarks over the misuse of Twitter for instigation by way inflammable hashtags and fake news trending on the microblogging platform.

Prasad also reiterated that although the social media platforms may have their own rules and policies, the platforms will have to adhere to the laws of the land or face the consequence.

"I would like to inform you, we have flagged Twitter. Our department's personnel are in contact with Twitter. I want to raise one point. Why is it that when Washington's Capitol Hill is ransacked and police take action, the microblogging companies stand with the police. But when the Red Fort is attacked which is a matter of prestige for India, these microblogging platforms stand against the police. These double standard will not work, let all companies understand this," Ravi Shankar Prasad made these scorching remarks on Twitter in Parliament.

"The constitution of India gives freedom of speech but it is also written under Article 19(2), it is subject to reasonable restriction because of the sovereignty and integrity of India. What is this joke? they trend hashtags of the massacre of Kisan. Don't spread fake propaganda and instigate violence and adhere to the laws of Indian Union, we will strictly follow this approach" he said while speaking on the hashtag of 'farmers genocide' which had no basis of truth yet Twitter allowed it to trend on its platform, besides other fake news and misinformation regarding the farm laws and farmers protests.

"When you make a platform, you make laws of your own through which you will judge what is right or wrong. But if there is no respect for Indian laws, then it won't be entertained. We respect the good work that you do and that you bring in FDI, but you will have to respect the Indian Laws is what we are making clear," he added sternly.

The IT minister also praised the Indian Microblogging platform Koo which has been fastly gaining momentum as the people of India are using the platform in huge numbers and more people are joining the platform on a daily basis. He praised the platform for using "Indian technology and Indian server" and also called for saluting "the extraordinary courage of Indian startup movement and leaders".

Centre take up Twitter's case

The Centre on Wednesday came down heavily on Twitter over the delay on obeying its order to remove Tweets and hashtags related to 'farmer genocide' and Khalistan sympathizers. In a virtual meeting with the company's Vice President Global Public Policy Monique Meche and Vice President Legal Jim Baker, the IT Ministry Secretary expressed strong displeasure at the fact that the platform allowed the content with the hashtag referring to 'farmer genocide' to continue despite the Centre's issuance of an emergency order. He conveyed that Twitter had chosen to side with people seeking to provoke disturbance to public order.

Moreover, he called upon Twitter to take strong action against well-coordinated campaigns against India on its platform as elaborated in the toolkit shared by environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The Twitter leadership was also informed that doubts arise about the platform's commitment to transparency from the manner in which it allows " fake, unverified, anonymous and automated bot accounts" to be operated.

