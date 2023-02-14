I-T Survey At BBC Offices In Delhi And Mumbai In Connection With Suspected Tax Evasion

The Income Tax (I-T) Department is carrying out surveys at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British broadcaster BBC as part of a tax evasion investigation. According to sources, a team of at least 60 to 70 officers are involved in the survey.

The I-T department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the broadcaster and those related to its Indian arm, news agency PTI reported citing its sources. As per reports, the IT department officers are probing the papers, they are also talking to the marketing team BBC.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the phones of the officers involved in the survey are switched off and people are restricted from entering or leaving the BBC office. The I-T department also seized the mobile phones of the BBC officials, as per sources.

As part of the survey, the Income Tax department is only covering the business premises of the BBC and is not raiding the residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

Notably, soon after the reports of I-T department surveys came to light, the Opposition leaders came out in support of BBC and blamed the Centre for the action in view of the recent row over the BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, a notice was issued to BBC some time back, following which a response came from the broadcaster’s finance department. Nearly two dozen IT officers are part of the team that is conducting the probe at BBC’s Delhi office.

The I-T department is scanning the accounts, books and related equipment of the company, as per reports.