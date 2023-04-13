'It Was Not Easy, But We Did It': ADG Amitabh Yash After Asad's Encounter

With the encounter of Asad Ahmed and Ghulam, two of the most-wanted criminals of Uttar Pradesh, the state Special Task Force (STF) has scored a major victory in its war against the powerful mafia in the state. Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash, the 52-year-old chief of Uttar Pradesh Police STF, stated that his team worked hard to track the duo and eliminate them.

"Asad and Ghulam, the main shooters in the Umesh Pal murder, were tracked down and killed in an encounter today. We had information that they possessed sophisticated foreign-made weapons," said Amitabh Yash, ADG UP STF.

“The STF team has worked hard to track them down. We knew that they had sophisticated weapons. But we have been successful in tracking them down,” said Amitabh Yash an hour after his team gunned down Asad Ahmed, the son of mafia don-politician Atique Ahmed, and his close associate Ghulam in Jhansi.

The whole country has seen this saga live through all the leaked CCTV footage. It was not easy to track them. Finally the department was successful in encountering them,” added the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1996 batch.

Adding that Asad and Ghulam used sophisticated weapons to commit crimes, he said, “The weapons they used are very rare.” The duo was trapped while trying to escape and fired at the team tracking them.

They were killed in the retaliatory fire by the STF personnel.

Yash also stated that his team had missed the two by a whisker earlier. “We had tracked them earlier but it was a near miss. There were only two people involved. All the criminals who came to light in this incident are being tracked down. These gangsters were a black mark on the system,” he asserted.

UP STF DIG Anant Dev Tiwari added, "They (Asad and his aide Ghulam) were travelling across several states after the Umesh Pal murder incident. We received a tip off and zeroed in on them in Jhansi. They fired on the police team after which the STF team shot them down."