'It Wasn't Me' Claims MLA's VVIP Brat Nalapad Surrendering After His Bentley Injures Two

Congress MLA NA Harris' son Mohammed Nalapad Harris, who was accused of driving his high-end car recklessly into an autorickshaw has surrendered before Sadashivnagar Traffic police on Tuesday. The incident happened on Sunday. The VVIP brat was earlier summoned by the Karnataka Police for a hit-and-run case. Nalapad, the rogue son of the Congress MLA is currently out on bail after remaining in judicial custody for three months in a case of attempt to murder related to a midnight brawl in February 2018.

Addressing the media, the Congress leader's son claimed that he was not driving the car and that the law will take its own course. He further reiterated that he was not even present in the car and that the news is being blown out of proportion. He claimed that his gunman Balu was driving the car, further stating that there are videos to prove.

Congress MLA's son crashes Bentley

The son of the Karnataka Congress leader was accused of speeding a Bentley into an autorickshaw and injuring two men in a hit-and-run case. After recklessly driving and injuring two men, the brat fled the area abandoning his luxury car on the spot. Later, he allegedly sent another person to claim responsibility for the accident.

READ| Delhi Hit-and-run case: Accused arrested, caught changing car parts

The incident occurred at around 2:30 PM in the afternoon, the Police said. "After gathering adequate evidence, we have come to know that Mohammed Nalapad Harris was driving the car. We have decided to serve him a notice. Once he appears, we will initiate further action," additional commissioner of police B R Ravikanthe Gowda told reporters.

The next day after the accident, a man came to the police claiming that he was driving the car but evidence revealed that Nalapad was driving it, Gowda said. The injured two-wheeler ride has been admitted to hospital, according to police. They are out of danger, however, one suffered a fracture in the leg.

S Prakash, BJP spokesperson said, "A case under the Goonda Act should be filed against Nalapad and the court should take cognisance of this and cancel his bail. The father has no control over son. He is a serial offender who is harming the public on a repeated basis."

Bengaluru brat veers Lamborghini wildly, crashes into traffic kiosk & takes a photo; Watch

READ| Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge mocks BJP after Delhi elections loss

(With PTI inputs)