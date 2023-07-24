In a poignant tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the Italian Campaign of the Second World War, the Commune of Montone and Italian Military historians unveiled the 'V.C Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial' at Montone, Perugia, Italy. The memorial, named after the brave soldier Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, who fell while fighting on the heights of Upper Tiber Valley, stands as a testament to the valour and commitment of the Indian tri-services.

Representing India at the solemn ceremony was Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of India in Italy, and the Indian Defence Attaché. The occasion also saw the gracious presence of distinguished guests from the Italian Armed Forces and numerous Italian citizens, who came together to honour the legacy of the Indian soldiers who fought valiantly in Italy.

Ambassador & Mayor of Montone inaugurated Yeshwant Ghadge Memorial to commemorate gallantry and sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the Italian campaign. The memorial marked beginning of special relationship between 🇮🇳 and 🇮🇹 forged in the battlefields of Montone. @MEAIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/JAV1vQvu0V — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) July 22, 2023

An Emblem of Unity: 'Omines Sub Eodem Sole'

The "V.C. Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial' carries a profound message of unity and shared aspirations. With the motto 'Omines Sub Eodem Sole', which translates to 'We all live under the same Sun', the memorial symbolizes the enduring bond of brotherhood that transcends borders.

The Indian Army's contribution during the Italian Campaign was central to the success of the Allied forces. In recognition of their indomitable spirit, the memorial has been designed as a participative endeavour, commemorating the gallant sacrifice of all ranks of the Indian Army who fought in the Italian Campaign. A special Indian Army plaque was unveiled during the ceremony, paying homage to the courage and dedication of these brave warriors.

Remembering the Fallen Heroes

The Indian soldiers' unwavering dedication and exceptional skills during the Italian Campaign are etched in history. With more than 50,000 troops from the 4th, 8th, and 10th Divisions, they played a pivotal role, earning six out of the 20 Victoria Crosses awarded in Italy. Their sacrifices resulted in 23,722 casualties, with 5,782 soldiers making the supreme sacrifice. These heroes find eternal rest in the 40 Commonwealth War Graves spread across Italy, a solemn reminder of their unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom.

The unveiling of the 'V.C Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial' marks a significant moment in the history of India-Italy relations. The memorial stands as a powerful symbol of the deep-rooted friendship and historical connection between the two nations. As the world remembers the Indian soldiers' gallantry and sacrifice, the memorial serves as a bridge of unity, fostering mutual understanding and respect between India and Italy. It stands as a living testament to the shared pursuit of peace, freedom, and justice for all nations.