Italy Honours Indian Army's Contribution In World War 2; Unveils Memorial

The Commune of Monotone (in Italy) and Italian Military Historians exhibited the "VC Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial" in Montone (Perugia, Italy), according to information provided to the Ministry of Defence.

This was done in homage of Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, a Victoria Cross recipient who was killed in action while fighting on the heights of the Upper Tiber Valley, and in remembrance of the Indian soldiers who served in the Italian Campaign during the Second World War.

(A board commemorating the gallantry and sacrifice of Naik Yashwant Ghadge)

An operational sundial serves as the memorial which was unveiled during the ceremony. According to a press statement from the Defence Ministry, the memorial's slogan is "Omines Sub Eodem Sole," which translates to "We all live under the same sun."

(An operational sundial was unveiled which will serve as the memorial)

During the event, India was represented by Neena Malhotra, the Indian ambassador to Italy, and the Indian defence attaché. The event was attended by a sizable number of Italian civilians, notable visitors, and personnel of the Italian Armed Forces.

Over 50,000 Indian Army personnel from the 4th, 8th, and 10th Divisions participated in the Italian Campaign during the Second World War, which was crucial to the success of the effort.

Six Indian troops received Victoria Crosses out of the 20 that were bestowed upon in Italy. According to the release, there were 23,722 Indian casualties throughout the war, of which 5,782 sacrificed their lives. These warriors are remembered at the 40 Commonwealth War Graves located across Italy.

An Indian Army plaque honouring the valiant sacrifice of all ranks of the Indian Army who served in the Italian Campaign has been erected at the memorial to make it a participatory initiative.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the dedication of this memorial honouring the contributions made during the Italian Campaign is proof that Italy highly values the supreme sacrifices and contributions made by Indian military personnel during the Italian Campaign of the Second World War.

(With Agency inputs)