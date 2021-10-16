ITBP Academy: 38 Doctors Complete 24-week Combat Training At SPCCC; DG Arora Awards Ranks

On Saturday, a group of 38 young doctors from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), including 14 women, finished their combat training at the ITBP Academy as a part of the Gazetted Officers Combatisation Course for a batch of Assistant Commandants and Medical Officers.

During their 24-week basic training, these officers were taught tactics, weapon handling, physical training, intelligence, field engineering, map reading, administration, law, and human rights, allowing them to develop into competent combatants capable of performing their duties as medical officers in the ITBP.

ITBP noted,

"Before the start and middle of this Combatisation training, these Medical Officers were deployed at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC), New Delhi on COVID-19 duties and worked tirelessly during those testing times."

The ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC) at Radha Soami Beas in Chhattarpur, New Delhi, treated about 13,000 COVID patients during the first and second waves of the disease.

These officers returned to the academy in July this year to complete their training after discharging their COVID duties and gaining significant experience working in high-stress circumstances during peak COVID times. During their training term, the trainee officers received the Director General's Commendation Rolls and Insignias for their outstanding service.

After a ceremonial Passing Out Parade held at the academy's parade ground when these new officers swore the pledge to dedicate themselves to nation's service, ITBP Director General (DG) Sanjay Arora awarded ranks to the young doctors. In his address to the batch, Arora, who previously served as Commandant (Training) at the ITBP academy in Mussoorie, congratulated the young officers and reminded them of the force's historic heritage and high standards of discipline.

The DG stated that the ITBP is stationed in exceptionally difficult terrain, with Border outposts as high as 18,800 feet, when temperatures can drop below 45 degrees.

"Apart from guarding the high-altitude borders in the Himalayas, the force is deployed in Internal Security, Disaster Management etc and has always delivered by serving the motherland," he added.

Assistant Commandant Dr Vishal Choudhary was recognised as the best indoor, outdoor, and overall best trainee of the batch. Inspector General (Director Academy) Nilabh Kishore remarked on the trainees, the academy, the instructors, and ITBP's force headquarters' contributions to the course's success.

Brigadier Dr Ram Niwas, DIG (Training), emphasised the vital aspects of training offered to these graduating officers during this foundation course and reaffirmed the academy's commitment to maintaining the highest level of training possible.

(with inputs from ANI)

