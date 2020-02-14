ITBP Apprises About Discharge Of 406 People In Delhi's Chhwala Quarantine

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, Indo-Tibetan border police (ITPB) on Friday said that 406 people housed at the quarantine facility in Delhi's Chhawala area will be discharged next week if their reports pertaining to coronavirus test are found to be negative.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had addressed the seriousness of the situation stating that the WHO had declared the outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern." He also revealed how a number of details regarding the novel disease that are still unknown including the functioning of the virus and the time frame that it works in. The minister also elaborated extensively on the measures taken by the Indian Government to control the epidemic.

Speaking to ANI, Vivek Pandey, ITBP spokesperson apprised about the final sampling and stated that the reports will be out within a couple of days. He further said that if the final reports of the tests are found negative, then they will be sent home by next week.

"ITBP facility in Chhawla is functional right now. A total of od 406 inmates are there, final sampling is being done. 249 samples were taken yesterday, 157 samples are being taken today. We are sending samples to designated labs, We will recieve reports in the next 2-3 days."

"We are hopeful that they will be sent home by next week with certain directions," he added.

A total of 406 people who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus, early this month are being looked after at the quarantine facility of ITBP. Furthermore, two people were shifted to Safdurjung Hospital on Wednesday due to cough and fever. In the first test, samples of all 406 people were found negative, officials said.

Infected Indians On Quarantined Japanese Ship Improving: Embassy

The condition of two Indian crew members infected by the novel Coronavirus on board of cruise ship off the Japanese coast is stable and improving, the Indian embassy in Japan said on Thursday. Despite the improvement, Indians trapped onboard revealed that they are scared as the virus is taking a toll on their health.

According to international media, nearly 1,355 have died and over 60,016 have been infected with the deadly Coronavirus in mainland China.

Sonali Thakkar, 24, from Mumbai, who is part of the security team onboard the cruise ship, told an American news channel that she and her colleague became ill with a headache, cough, and fever two days ago. She has been asked by her supervisor to stop working and she is currently staying in her cabin in isolation.

