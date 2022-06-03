ITBP Becomes First CAPF Agency To Induct Women Dog Handlers For Its K-9 Wing; Watch

In a first, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), on Thursday, inducted women personnel for the training, handling and deployment of Malinois dogs that are part of its K-9 unit. The batch of eight women K-9 handlers were inducted to ITBP’s National Training Center for dogs. The training will be conducted at the ITBP-run National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) in the Bhanu area in Haryana’s Panchkula.

The women personnel will be in charge of the Belgian Malinois pups - Spark, Axl, Juli, Charlie, Rony, Anny, Merry, and Tuffy. All are around 3 months old.

According to the statement released by the ITBP, this was for the first time the glass ceiling has been broken in the field of Dog handling in the CAPFs.

Earlier, dog handlers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were an all-male group. The selected women personnel are in the rank of constable and belong to the ‘animal transport’ cadre of the mountain-warfare trained force. The cadre was raised in the wake of the 1962 Chinese aggression along India’s eastern front.

"ITBP now has the distinction of being the first CAPF in the country to induct women dog handlers. These women will take on this role when the Malinois dogs pass out from the ITBP National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) at Basic Training Centre (BTC), Bhanu near Panchkula," according to an official release.

Induction of women in handling canines will change the mindset, says top ITBP official

As per the release, the canine unit will be deployed for undertaking security-related duties in a counter-insurgency and anti-Naxal environment once they complete proper training under the newly inducted women personnel. Meanwhile, ITBP Deputy Inspector General (Veterinary) Sudhakar Natarajan, while speaking to news agency PTI, said that the induction of women in handling canines will change the mindset of people. According to Natarajan, earlier, it was considered that there were no jobs for women in the security forces.

"This will go a long way in breaking barriers, changing mindsets and proving that there is absolutely no job in the security forces that women cannot do. The ITBP has truly broken the proverbial glass ceiling by inducting ladies in the K9 (canine) wing," ITBP Deputy Inspector General (Vet) said. He further stressed that dogs are more receptive to the feminine voice and therefore, the commands from women personnel will enhance their training.

"I have seen during my stint in the United Nations with NATO forces that dogs were more receptive to the feminine voice, as a dog processes the commands based on frequency alone and therefore, a female voice frequency will enhance trainability," Natarajan added.

