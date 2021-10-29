ITBP Brings To Fore 'modern Search And Rescue' Procedure In Troops' Training Module

Marking a step towards digitalisation and to make the force apt in the swift execution of rescue operations, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has brought to the fore a "modern search and rescue operation" technique in its updated training module.

"The purpose of the modern rescue training is to make our troops able in taking minimum time during the rescue operations in any incident," ITBP Inspector General (Training) IS Duhan said while interacting with ANI.

The ITBP IG said that the move marks significance considering the role of the ITBP as a first responder in a disaster situation in the Himalayan range.

IS Duhan: Modern search and rescue ops being adopted on many occasions

"Modern search and rescue operation technique is being adopted in the training of ITBP troops. We have been successful by adopting this new technique on many occasions," IS Duhan said.

The ITBP top official informed that the border patrol organisation has stressed on e-office and surveillance based on the equipment that the organisation has been procuring from the Central government.

"Our focus is to train all troops in handling the surveillance equipment," Duhan said. "Modern search and rescue operation training, as well as surveillance equipment training, is being provided to a few batches in a Madhya Pradesh-based training centre. The trainers in the training institute were trained in other institutions. Those trainers have been providing training to our jawans," Duhan added.

New training modules to help ITBP in facing difficult situations: IS Duhan

The officer stated that these new training modules will help the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in handling the different situations it faces during deployment in Ladakh and Arunachal.

Speaking about the way ITBP changes its curriculum, Duhan said, "Every year we modify our training curriculum in which we take cognisance of the suggestions given by field commanders."

"We have also established a Research and Development team which suggest about changes keeping in view of recent training modules adopted in foreign countries. As per the unanimous decision, new changes are implemented in the string courses," he added.

'Able to face any challenge anytime', says ITBP IG

The official further clarified, "Presently, the ITBP don't have any problem and we are able to face any challenge anytime or duty provided by the Central government.''

He informed that the organisation also provides mountaineering, rock climbing, Himalayan ranger, survival and skiing courses to its troops. "As ITBP is deployed in high altitude areas, its troops are specially trained how to do their duty in such circumstances," Duhan added.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Friday felicitated the families of 11 soldiers of the force, who were killed in action during their deployment at hot spring areas along the LAC on October 21, 1959, while fighting with Chinese troops. Family members of other bravehearts who got martyred during their duty in LAC were also felicitated by the organisation.

ITBP organises a commemorative day-long program at National Police Memorial, New Delhi to pay tributes to its bravehearts. Sh A M Prasad, ADG HQrs felicitated the family members of the brave ITBP men who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. #PoliceCommemorationDay pic.twitter.com/BjWXAK8lrk — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 29, 2021

Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the 3,488km India-China border. The force is also deployed in various internal security duties.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI