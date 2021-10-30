ITBP Conducts High Performance Drill; Dismantles And Assembles Troop Carrier In Few Mins

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in a bid to overcome one of its biggest challenges, i.e to move its troops in a 'medium troop carrier' vehicle in rugged hilly terrains, is conducting a drill. In a report by ANI, it says that ITBP staff are being trained to dismantle and assemble medium troop carrier vehicles in a span of a few minutes so that they could reach their destination without losing road connectivity while driving.

ITBP Inspector General (Training) IS Duhan elucidated more about the drill told that such a drill would further help the ITPB in expediting rescue missions with more agility.

ITBP dismantles and assembles "medium troop carrier" in six minutes

The ITBP personnel deployed in hilly and tough terrains are being trained to dismantle and assemble "medium troop carrier" vehicles quickly so that they can reach their destination despite missing road connectivity on their way. In this particular drill, a vehicle with the space to carry more than 25 troops at one time can be dismantled by the personnel in a few minutes when they find no road connectivity during their journey to any destination. Post finding a better road, the vehicle can again be assembled by the troops to continue their further journey.

The ITBP has till now achieved the expertise to dismantle and assemble "medium troop carrier" vehicles in six minutes on plain land and it is now trying to achieve similar success in hilly terrains where performing this drill is comparatively more difficult. However, the drill is complicated still the batch of ITBP troops were continuously busy sharpening their skill at one of the force's training Centres, as reported by ANI.

IS Duhan delves into the intricacies of the drill

Duhan mentioned that the ITBP could now manoeuvre a medium troop carrier vehicle to those posts where there is no proper road connectivity while adding that the force was deployed in various internal security areas and could also assist citizens in disaster-plagued hilly regions. He told ANI, "Our troops take six to seven minutes to dismantle a vehicle and the similar time they take while assembling the vehicle while getting proper road connectivity, said the officer.

Infield, especially in the Himalayan range, the timing may increase but it is possible to do similar drill there too." In the Himalayan range where there are disaster and earthquake-prone areas, Duhan said, such a drill will help ITPB in providing help to people and completing its operation. As the ITBP is deployed in very difficult terrain from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh, the drill would enhance the force's capacity of covering the distance in minimum time during rescue and other operations.

