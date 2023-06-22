ITBP Constable Allegedly Shot Dead By Son Of Serving ITBP Official In Delhi

A 32-year-old man, said to be the son of an ITBP official, has been arrested by Delhi Police for the alleged murder of a 36-year-old Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Digvijay, allegedly shot the deceased constable who was working as a water carrier. The incident occurred at around 2.20 pm at the 2IC ranked ITBP official's residence in ITBP camp, Chhawla. The police team of Dwarka district has recovered the weapon said to have been used in the commission of crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, M Harsh Vardhan said the weapon in question it is a private licensed weapon registered in the name of the 2IC officer. The forensic team that accompanied the investigating officers have collected several vital pieces of evidence from the scene of crime. Apart from this, five empty cartridges have also been found from the spot.

The police are still to ascertain the motive behind the crime. As per police, accused Digvijay was unemployed.

"We have arrested Digvijay and will soon begin with the process of interrogation. The motive as of now is under the purview of investigation," said DCP Harsh Vardhan.