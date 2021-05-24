Last Updated:

ITBP Constable Pays Tribute To Fallen COVID Warriors With Unique Rendition Of 'Teri Mitti'

ITBP Constable Mujammal Haq played a heartwarming tune on his saxophone & dedicated it to all frontline workers of COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many doctors, nurses, policemen and other frontline workers have lost the battle to the deadly virus as they continue their duties in the wake of the lethal second wave. A viral video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer playing a heartwarming tune on his Saxophone and dedicating it to the frontline warriors  is winning hearts online. He encouraged those who are still struggling with the disease and played the 'Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawaan' song.

Taking to Twitter, ITBP shared the video and said,"Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to all fallen #CoronaWarriors with a tune on Saxophone."

Constable Mujammal Haq, an ITBP jawan whose video is going viral on social media played a very sweet tune of 'Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jaan' from his saxophone. As per reports, more than 300 soldiers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) due to COVID-19. Netizens are all praise for the frontline warriors. Chcek tweets here:

Netizens Reacts

Constable Rahul Khosla pays tribute to Corona Warriors

In the past, an ITBP's Constable Rahul Khosla also paid his tribute to Corona warriors and played a song on his Mandolin. He composed the tune of 'Har Karam Apna Karega, Ae Watan Tere Liye'. His video too became fiercely viral on the Internet.  

Over 580 CAPF Personnel Infected By COVID

Earlier this month, more than 580 personnel of the central armed police forces (CAPFs) and two other central forces under the command of the Union home ministry were tested positive for coronavirus infection in a 24-hour span. Out of 580 more than 300 soldiers scummed to the virus

COVID-19 situation in India

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 2,22,315 new COVID-19 cases, 3,02,544 discharges & 4,454 deaths in last 24 hours.

  • Total cases: 2,67,52,447
  • Total discharges: 2,37,28,011
  • Death toll: 3,03,720
  • Active cases: 27,20,716
  • Total vaccination: 19,60,51,962

