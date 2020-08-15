ITBP Constable Vikramjeet Singh Sings For COVID Warriors And Soldiers On Independence Day

As the entire nation is celebrating the 74th Independence Day amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Constable Vikramjeet Singh paid tribute to the COVID-19 warriors with his song "Rakh Hausla, Himmat Na Haar".

Speaking to Republic TV, Constable Vikramjeet Singh talked about how he made the song to motivate the frontline warriors of carrying the nation's fight against COVID-19. He said he got the motivation from the frontline warriors be it on the border or the warriors who are at the forefront of the COVID battle.

Speaking about the initial days of the Coronavirus when it had started spreading from Wuhan to the rest of the world, the ITBP soldier shared a brief account with Republic about how ITBP served the Indian nationals coming from virus-hit nations to India.

READ | Independence Day: Proud Indians Salute Heroes Of The Nation, Pledge To Make India Stronger

READ | PM Modi's Full 74th Independence Day Speech: Mega Announcements, Updates On Vaccine & J&K

'Proud to be a soldier'

"When the Coronavirus had started spreading and the people who visited from Wuhan (China) and Italy were first housed at ITBP's Chhawla centre. It was a big movement, and during those times, a maximum number of citizens treated in the centre had recovered. Our soldiers on duty who were attended to the citizens had also contracted the virus but they also recovered. Our ITBP force has tried hard to help and facilitate the citizens during the COVID-19 crisis, not just us but the entire armed force has helped the nation. Proud to be a soldier of ITBP," he said.

On the occasion of Independence Day, he paid tribute to the COVID-19 warriors, the soldiers at the border and freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. He also sang a song on Republic TV, dedicating it to the heroes of the country.

READ | Independence Day 2020: Wagah Border To Jallianwala Bagh, 5 Places Of Historic Importance

READ | Independence Day 2020: DRDO-developed Anti-drone System Deployed Near Red Fort

India celebrates 74th Independence Day

As India celebrated the 74th Independence Day amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, the activities of celebration were curtailed down citing the risk of virus spread. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on the occasion at Raj Ghat and after which he unfurled the flag and addressed the nation from majestic Red Fort of Delhi.

However, as compared to the previous year, the guest list this year was down to only 250, while the children who are usually present at the Independence Day celebration were absent due to the risk of COVID-19. The prime minister spoke on a range of subjects ranging from Aatmanirbhar Bharat to New Cyber Policy, from Ram Mandir to Jammu & Kashmir elections, from LAC to extended neighbourhood and vowed to work for the vision of taking the country to a new high as India would step into 75th year of Independence next year.