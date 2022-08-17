ITBP DG SL Thaosen Anguished Over Pahalgam Accident, Assures Best Care For Injured Jawans

A day after seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were martyred in an accident in Pahalgam, the Director General of India's primary border patrol organisation SL Thaosen on Wednesday expressed his anguish over the incident. Calling the incident unfortunate, Thaosen informed that the injured jawans are being given the best treatment.

"ITBP an outstanding force, we were on duty throughout August 15 celebrations. The incident is unfortunate, we lost seven jawans. Several are injured and shifted to the army hospital. All our focus is on providing them the best treatment," DG ITBP SL Thaosen was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Director General of ITBP on Tuesday informed Republic TV that the eight jawans, who received serious injuries were airlifted to Srinagar for medical treatment, while others are being treated at a hospital in Anantnag.

SL Thaosen expressing his sadness said, "I'm deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir where seven ITBP personnel lost their lives. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved. I stand with them in this hour of grief. We are taking care of the injured and wish for their speedy recovery."

7 ITBP personnel martyred

Seven ITBP personnel lost their lives on Tuesday as the vehicle carrying the troopers met with an accident in the Chandanwari Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. According to the sources, the troops were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty. The vehicle fell down to a roadside river bed after its breaks reportedly failed. The vehicle was carrying a total of 39 personnel - 37 from ITBP and two from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An investigation has also been launched to probe the reason behind the tragic accident. Soon after the ITBP personnel were admitted to the hospital, Jammu and Kashmir K LG Manoj Sinha visited the injured jawans and spoke to them. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and many others took to Twitter to extend their condolences to the bereaved families of the jawans.