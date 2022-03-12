Last Updated:

'Veer Nari' with smartphones; ITBP Distributes Smartphones To Martyrs' Families To Hasten Grievance Redressal Mechanism

ITBP raised an initiative to led off the smartphones to the families of the martyrs, this was a great occasion which also had multiple programs

Women empowerment has always been a great topic of discussion. Taking up the first initiative, the ITBP on Saturday flagged off a welfare move by giving away the smartphones to the families of martyrs of the force, as its grievance redressal. Ritu Arora, chairperson, Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) and wife of ITBP Director-General presented the smartphones to the 'Veer Naris', as per ANI. The brave women were felicitated in the multiple programs held to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence. 

Addressing the folks here, Arora said, "Any kind of problems and complaints can be easily registered through these smartphones through the digital platform to the grievance redressal which will be gone through immediately". She added that HWWA will always support the martyr families and also these smartphones will be given to every 'Veer Nari' of the force in the coming days. On this special occasion of felicitation ceremony organized by HWWA at ITBP headquarters honored 12 brave ladies. Although, there were cash prizes and certificates given to the family members who secured first, second and third positions. Also, the certificates of participation were given to the participants.

Special Initiative gives impetus to other programmes as well

Although, there were cash prizes and certificates given to the family members who secured first, second and third positions. Also, the certificates of participation were given to the participants. The occasion was headed by Shikha Srivastava, Vice-chairperson HWWA, and office bearers were also present. As per ANI, HWWA has given propulsion to other initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Digital Literacy mission, Atmanirbhar Bahrat, Swachh Bharat Mission, Green India Mission, and Women empowerment." HWWA is formed to support the families and children of ITBP forces and is dedicated towards the upliftment of their welfare, said ITBP, Central Armed Police Force dedicated to guarding the India-China border. 

