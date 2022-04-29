ITBP Himveers Participate In Yoga Session At Height Of 15,000 Feet In Uttarkhand Himalayas

The Himveers of Indio-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in a Yoga session at an altitude of 15,000 feet in snow-clad conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas ahead of International Yoga Day. In the visuals, the bravehearts of the ITBP, Himveers, are seen doing Yoga on snow.

The Indio-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared the visuals of its Himveers doing Yoga in Uttrakhand Himalayas. "Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Yoga sessions at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas under the aegis of forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2022," ITBP said in a statement.

ITBP also shared a video in which Himveers are seen sitting in a cross-legged position and shouting the slogan “Hum hai Himveer (We are Himveers)".

The 56th Battalion of ITBP also attended a Yoga session on Thursday at the Bheemili Sea Beach Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It is pertinent to mention that several ITBP battalions and personnel participated in Yoga sessions that were held at different places.

Yoga sessions by ITBP personnel under the aegis of 'Yoga Amrit Mahotsav' by #Himveers of 56th Battalion ITBP at the Bheemili Sea Beach Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.#YogaAmritMahotsav#8thInternationalDayOfYoga2022#IDY2022 #AzadikaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/fyWeLKehrs — ITBP (@ITBP_official) April 28, 2022

With the celebration of ‘Yoga Utsav’ at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day, which is celebrated every year on June 21.

Yoga Utsav celebration at Red Fort

Yoga Utsav was organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7 and with that, the countdown to International Yoga Day began. Addressing the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings to the people and said that Yoga is the ancestral way of living, adding that practising Yoga will keep up physical and mental health.

The Yoga Utsav was organised prior to the International Yoga Day in view of the Union Government’s initiative of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Several other programmes by other ministries had also taken place in the last few days including Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw attending the Countdown Day Programme of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Monday at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.