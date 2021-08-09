ITBP Inspector Kamlesh Kumar Salutes His Own Daughter At Parade, Picture Wins Hearts

Inspector Kamlesh Kumar of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) saluted his daughter Diksha when she became one of the only two women officers to join the ITBP as Assistant Commandant on Sunday, August 8. According to Indian news agency ANI, the ITBP began appointing female combat officers as company commanders in 2016 after passing UPSC exams.

The passing-out parade held at the ITBP Academy in Musoorie today. Parade was reviewed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami. pic.twitter.com/1pZ0IDLGh5 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Inspector Kamlesh Kumar salutes his officer daughter in photos taken during the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie. His smile reveals his apparent delight.

The official Twitter account of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, while sharing pictures of the adorable moment, wrote, "Saluting the daughter with pride... Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today."

The major guest at the Passing Out Parade was Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. According to PTI, after the passing out parade and attestation ceremony where they took an oath to serve the country, Mr Dhami and ITBP director general S S Deswal placed the ranks of Assistant Commandant, the entry-level officer rank in the paramilitary, on the shoulders of the two women officers — Prakriti and Diksha.

Prakriti is an electrical engineer, whereas Diksha is the daughter of serving ITBP Inspector Kamlesh Kumar. "My father is my role model, he always motivated me," ANI quoted Prakriti as saying.

During the event, ITBP released the first-ever book on its history titled 'History of ITBP'. The book was written to serve as reference material for officers and men seeking factual information about the force. According to the paramilitary force, the book will also be beneficial for administrative and training purposes as the official history of the paramilitary force.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) is an Indian Central Armed Police Force that reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ITBPF is a border patrol police organisation that specialises in high-altitude activities. It was established on October 24, 1962. According to the official website, the ITBPF is stationed along the India-China border spanning 3488 kilometres, from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

